A semi-truck load of food and milk destined for distribution to area churches and agencies is unloaded behind New Life Church on Tuesday afternoon as part of the City Serve program. The 16 pallets on the truck were each loaded with 72 food boxes containing meat, produce, vegetables and fruit. Additional pallets of milk were also off loaded. The food was provided through the USDA Farm to Families program. The 14 churches and agencies receiving the distribution are from throughout Faulkner County, including Greenbrier and Vilonia locations. See more photos on A4.

