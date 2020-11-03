Final, unofficial results for Faulkner County were received around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday as the presidential and senate races were decided early in Arkansas.
Shortly after polls closed, incumbent President Donald Trump was declared the winner in Arkansas as he collected 61.86 percent of Arkansas votes, with Democratic candidate Joe Biden receiving 35.55 percent of votes in Arkansas.
Incumbent U.S. Senate incumbent Tom Cotton ran away in his race against Libertarian candidate Ricky Harrington Jr., as Cotton received 65.75 percent of the vote.
In the U.S. Congress District 2 race, incumbent French Hill narrowly edged Joyce Elliot, receiving 51.49 percent of Arkansas votes.
Meanwhile, in the reallocation of the county sales and use tax, 51.51 percent of voters were against the measure.
Also, at the state level, Issue 1, which is an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution continuing a one-half percent sales and use tax for state highways and bridges; county roads, bridges and othewr surface transportation, was voted 54.8 percent in favor at press time.
Issue 2, which is a constitutional amendment to amend the term limits applicable to members of the general assembly received 55.7 percent in favor of the measure at press time.
Issue 3, which is a constitutional amendment to amend the process for the submission, challenge and approval of proposed initiated acts, constitutional amendments and referenda, was voted against by 55.78 percent of the vote at press time.
Locally, justice of the peace elections saw a Republican sweep.
Samuel Strain received 61.89 percent in District 4 to beat Rene Henderson, while Rose Roland received 58.9 percent of the vote, winning out against Crystal Certain in District 5.
In the District 6 race, Tyler Lachowsky received 58.17 percent of the vote to beat Barrett Petty, while Matt Brown beat Kimberly Maslin with 55.63 percent of the vote to win District 8.
District 9 was won by Kris Kendrick over Dee Sanders as Kendrick received 60.58 percent of the vote, while Jake Moss beat Allison Vetter with 54.69 percent of the vote to win District 13.
Mark Hickman received 57.64 percent of the vote against Jeanne Lehmkuhl for Alderman W1 P1 in Mayflower, while Jennifer Massey received 54.42 percent of the vote over Danny K Hester for Mayflower Alderman W1 P2.
Zachery Jeffery received 68.33 percent of the vote to win Mayflower Alderman W2 P1 over James Christ, while Kira Livingston received 52.28 percent of the vote over Larry (Skip) Cates for Alderman W3 P2 in Vilonia.
Stan Reynolds received 64.29 percent of the vote to beat Season Ballard for Quitman Alderman W3 P2, while Shane Foster beat Carl Stanley Joyner with 55.24 percent of the vote for Twin Groves Alderman P2.
Bart Castleberry ran unopposed for Mayor of Conway; Michael O. Garrett ran unopposed for Conway City Clerk Treasurer; Hunter A. Thrasher ran unopposed for City Clerk Treasurer of Greenbrier; Rita James ran unopposed for Guy City Clerk Treasurer; Megan K. Damron ran unopposed for Holland City Clerk Treasurer; Pamela Bennett ran unopposed for Quitman City Clerk Treasurer.
At press time, Republican Cameron Cooper received 85.97 percent of the vote over Rodney Govens for State Representative District 44, while Republican Stephen Meeks received 75.37 percent of the vote over Steve Wilson for State Representative District 67, while Democratic candidate Steve Magie received 57.99 percent of the vote for State Representative District 72 over James B. Phillips.
David Ray ran unopposed for State Representative District 40; Josh Miller ran unopposed for State Representative District 66; and Spencer Hawks ran unopposed for State Representative District 70.
