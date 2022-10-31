Submitted photos
The Conway Police Department, Conway Fire Department, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, Children’s Advocacy Alliance, Pafford Medical Services, Conway Emergency Operations Center, Arisa Health, Sonshine Academy, Hideaway Pizza and the Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County partnered for the annual community Trunk or Treat on Halloween. More than 120 vehicles drove through the event, interacting with first responders and receiving buckets of candy.
