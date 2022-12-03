The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees approved a revision to the institution’s contract policy at its December meeting on Friday, changing the current policy to require board members to approve contracts if they’re worth more than $500,000.
The revision is an increase on the dollar amount of the previous policy. Before Friday’s meeting, board members had to approve contracts worth $250,000 or more. In agenda documents released before the meeting and reiterated by university officials on Friday, the revision is to match the figures up with the cost increases that have occurred since the policy was first initiated in 2009. As part of the revision, the chair of the board and the university president can now approve contracts worth $250,000-$499,999.
Before the vote, the contract policy revision received the full support of the university’s Student Government Association, the Faculty Senate and the Staff Senate. UCA Faculty Senate President Kristin Dooley said the adjustment “allows the university to respond to needs more quickly in the future,” while Staff Senate President Carlos Herrera said he hopes the revision will “expedite future projects.”
In other business, trustees also approved a contract with Watermark for course evaluations and other academic-related software. Proposals to delete the Master of Arts in History and the Graduate Certificate and Master of Arts Programs in Spanish were also approved on Friday. Neither program has met UCA’s criteria for viability in years and any students currently enrolled in the programs will have the chance to finish their degrees before the programs end, no later than August 2024.
In a final item to note, trustees approved a resolution of appreciation for board member Bunny Adcock, a current trustee whose term expires at the end of this year. First appointed to the board by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in 2016, Adcock’s time on the board coincided with multiple university construction projects, as well as the launch of the university’s capital campaign UCA NOW.
The SGA, Faculty Senate and Staff Senate all expressed their appreciation for Adcock’s service.
“You have a legacy here that you should be really proud of,” Dooley said to Adcock.
“Bunny has been a huge asset to our university,” Herrera said.
As the December meeting is the last of the year, trustees will meet again on Feb. 17. Now that the 2023 board meeting calendar is approved, trustees will meet four more times in 2023 after Feb. 17, on May 25, Aug. 11, Oct. 6 and Dec. 1.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford
@thecabin.net.
