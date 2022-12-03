The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees approved a revision to the institution’s contract policy at its December meeting on Friday, changing the current policy to require board members to approve contracts if they’re worth more than $500,000.

The revision is an increase on the dollar amount of the previous policy. Before Friday’s meeting, board members had to approve contracts worth $250,000 or more. In agenda documents released before the meeting and reiterated by university officials on Friday, the revision is to match the figures up with the cost increases that have occurred since the policy was first initiated in 2009. As part of the revision, the chair of the board and the university president can now approve contracts worth $250,000-$499,999.

