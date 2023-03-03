The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees unanimously approved the demolition of Short-Denney Hall in a teleconference meeting on Thursday morning.
In comments ahead of the vote, UCA President Houston Davis told board members that renovating Short-Denney Hall wasn’t cost-effective. As part of the demolition, the university will perform an asbestos abatement. With the approval of the demolition sealed, UCA plans to start work on the process shortly after the spring semester ends in May.
Once Short-Denney Hall is demolished, a parking lot to service the Ronnie Williams Student Center and Snow Fine Arts will be constructed in the hall’s former footprint. Trustees approved the construction of the parking lot on Thursday.
Separate from the demolition, trustees also approved renovations to McAlister Hall at Thursday’s meeting. As part of the renovations, a wheelchair ramp will be added to the building and the hall’s lobby will be restored to its original design.
Per previous reporting in the Log Cabin Democrat, the three projects are expected to cost a total of $1.7 million. The McAlister Hall renovation, however, projected to cost $550,000, is possible thanks to a grant that is nearly the same amount from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council.
Also on Thursday, trustees approved UCA’s Greek Village Room Rate for the 2023-2024 academic year. Unchanged from 2022-2023, the rates are $2,395 for a double room per semester and $3,350 for a single room per semester for Tier One and $3,190 for a double room per semester and $3,887 for a single room per semester for Tier Two.
Trustees will next meet in-person on May 25.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
