The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees unanimously approved the demolition of Short-Denney Hall in a teleconference meeting on Thursday morning.

In comments ahead of the vote, UCA President Houston Davis told board members that renovating Short-Denney Hall wasn’t cost-effective. As part of the demolition, the university will perform an asbestos abatement. With the approval of the demolition sealed, UCA plans to start work on the process shortly after the spring semester ends in May.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

