The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees approved a proposal to increase the school’s undergraduate and graduate mandatory tuition and fees rate by nearly 3.5 percent at a meeting on Thursday.
Fees are increasing to $10,118 for undergraduate students and $9,464 for graduate students. Additionally, UCA’s online program cost will increase by $10 per credit hour for undergraduates and $11 for graduates. The new credit hour cost for undergraduates will be set at $295 and $336 for graduates. UCA’s Study Abroad Program students will also see an increase in cost – $269 per credit hour for undergraduates and $310 per credit hour for graduates.
UCA President Houston Davis said the university has “worked to be mindful of what sort of fees we’re passing on to our students and families” with balancing the needs of faculty and staff.
“We appreciate that we’ve been able to find a balance between these tuition and fees and those very real needs that our faculty and staff and their families have as well,” Davis said.
UCA Faculty Senate President Vaughn Scribner said his senators support the increase in tuition and fees, adding that “the faculty appreciates the university’s ongoing and careful efforts at providing cost-of-living adjustments during these tenuous times.”
“We realize that every penny is accounted for at UCA and changes in tuition rates are not taken lightly,” Scribner said. “The tuition raise and cost-of-living adjustment represents a balanced approach to UCA’s future for students, faculty and staff.”
Staff Senate President Jennifer Ruud also signaled her support for the increase.
“While we understand a raise in tuition and fees can be a difficult burden for students, we’re grateful that it is minimal and that the administration is taking great effort and care to make it so,” Ruud said.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, in total, the increases will bring more than $2.5 million in additional revenue to UCA’s Educational and General (E&G) Fund and more than $240,000 to UCA Athletics, meeting documents read. The additional E&G revenue will go towards bond obligations and a two percent cost-of-living adjustment for faculty and staff, while the athletics revenue will pay for personnel expenses for new NCAA guidelines.
Trustees also approved the university’s 2023-2024 operating budget at Thursday’s meeting. With a total of $194.6 million in the proposed budget, UCA will have a modest increase for the 2023-2024 fiscal year of over 1.8 percent. Additionally, the budget includes the cost-of-living adjustment for faculty and staff, as well as a minimum wage of $13 per hour for all full-time positions.
Davis recognized three different students with the Bear C.L.A.W.S. award at Thursday’s meeting. Haydyn Hudnall, a Newman Civic Fellow, Shelby Morris, a Fulbright Scholar, and David Adams, a Goldwater Scholar, all received recognitions.
Additionally, recent graduate Maggie Pemberton received House and Senate Citations for her actions following the tornado in central Arkansas on March 31. State Sen. Mark Johnson and State Reps. Matt Brown and Tara Shephard awarded the citations to Pemberton at the meeting.
“Using her knowledge as a nursing student and having recently completed community emergency response team training, Maggie stepped up in the aftermath of the tornado,” Davis said. “She made sure 911 had been notified, she walked around checking on all the shoppers [in a grocery store in Little Rock she stopped at to shelter from the tornado] to make sure everyone was okay and had not sustained major injuries.”
Finding a shopper with a serious injury, Pemberton stayed with the person and ensured their safety until medical personnel arrived.
Trustees will not meet again until Aug. 11, just two weeks ahead of the start of the fall semester. All board meetings are open to the public.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
