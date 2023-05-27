The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees approved a proposal to increase the school’s undergraduate and graduate mandatory tuition and fees rate by nearly 3.5 percent at a meeting on Thursday.

Fees are increasing to $10,118 for undergraduate students and $9,464 for graduate students. Additionally, UCA’s online program cost will increase by $10 per credit hour for undergraduates and $11 for graduates. The new credit hour cost for undergraduates will be set at $295 and $336 for graduates. UCA’s Study Abroad Program students will also see an increase in cost – $269 per credit hour for undergraduates and $310 per credit hour for graduates.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

