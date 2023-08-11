Despite challenges with declining participation rates in college by Arkansan high school graduates, the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) is still likely to hold its position as having the second largest freshman class in the state this year, university President Houston Davis told trustees on Friday.
All higher education institutions across the state face the same “central challenge” regarding “significant cost barriers, [both] real and perceived, and declining participation rates,” Davis said, adding that participation rates by high school graduates across Arkansas have continued a “decade-long decline” this year.
Discussing the university’s current enrollment numbers, Davis noted positive trends. In addition to likely holding its position as having the second largest freshman class behind the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, Davis described the number of transfer and readmitted students as “relatively” and “historically” strong. The university has also had three consecutive years of “strong” new graduate student numbers, Davis added.
Davis also previewed the weeks ahead at UCA for trustees. On Aug. 19, freshman move-in will begin and freshman convocation will follow on Aug. 20.
A convocation for faculty and staff will occur on Aug. 23, hours before Conway Daze, the yearly event that allows students to become familiar with local businesses. The first day of classes is set for Aug. 24.
Trustees also recognized two UCA students with the institution’s Bear CLAWS award. The students, seniors Benjamin Favorite and Breanna Racher, assisted more than 75 students in the university’s tutoring center this summer. Working four to five hours a day Monday through Friday, the seniors logged over 170 hours each tutoring others.
Favorite, a Hot Springs native who double majors in mathematics and music composition, will continue his work at the tutoring center this fall. Racher, a biology major born in Little Rock, will begin her teaching internship at Parkview High School. Davis said the two students are “part of the fabric of the support system that we have on this campus.”
In a final piece of business to note, trustees approved all the action items on Friday’s agenda, including the deletion of the STEMteach minor and the revision of a series of board policies to make them in line with changes in state law. The Staff and Faculty Senates supported both items, as did the Student Government Association.
Trustees will meet again for their next meeting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 6 in Wingo Hall’s Board of Trustees Conference Room.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.