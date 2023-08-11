Despite challenges with declining participation rates in college by Arkansan high school graduates, the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) is still likely to hold its position as having the second largest freshman class in the state this year, university President Houston Davis told trustees on Friday.

All higher education institutions across the state face the same “central challenge” regarding “significant cost barriers, [both] real and perceived, and declining participation rates,” Davis said, adding that participation rates by high school graduates across Arkansas have continued a “decade-long decline” this year.

