The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees will meet on Friday to decide whether to approve a revision to Board Policy 416, the amendment which determines when trustees need to approve university contracts.
Per meeting agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by UCA, the revisions would include requiring board members to approve contracts if they’re worth more than $500,000. Currently, trustees must approve university contracts worth $250,000 or more.
“The specified amounts for contract approval have been increased to recognize that costs have increased since the amounts were adopted in 2009,” the agenda documents read.
If approved, this would be the fifth time trustees revised Board Policy 416. In addition to the above revision, another new policy change for trustees to consider in No. 416 is allowing the chair of the board and the university president to approve contracts worth $250,000-$499,999. Previously, the policy required contract approval by both leaders for amounts worth $100,000-$249,999.
Trustees will also consider who to elect to three different committee positions that will open in 2023. The Strategic Planning, Audit and Finance and Foundation Board committees, made up of trustees and other officials, need one member each to serve a one-year term.
In another agenda item to note, trustees will decide whether to delete two different degree paths at UCA, the Master of Arts in History and the Graduate Certificate and Master of Arts Programs in Spanish. Both degree paths haven’t met UCA’s criteria for program viability in years and any students currently enrolled in the programs will have the chance to finish their degrees before the programs end, no later than August 2024.
In a final agenda item on tap, the board will vote on a resolution of appreciation for Bunny Adcock, a current trustee whose term expires at the end of this year. First appointed to the board by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in 2016, Adcock’s time on the board coincided with multiple university construction projects, as well as the launch of the university’s capital campaign UCA NOW.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
