The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees will meet on Friday to decide whether to approve a revision to Board Policy 416, the amendment which determines when trustees need to approve university contracts.

Per meeting agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by UCA, the revisions would include requiring board members to approve contracts if they’re worth more than $500,000. Currently, trustees must approve university contracts worth $250,000 or more.

