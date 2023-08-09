University of Central Arkansas (UCA) trustees will vote on whether to delete the STEMteach minor from the university’s program offerings at the board’s August meeting on Friday, agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday read.

University officials recommended the deletion of the STEMteach minor to make way for a replacement that will be “a less duplicative and more efficient combination of professional education courses and concentrations within the relevant STEM disciplines,” agenda documents read.

