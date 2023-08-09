University of Central Arkansas (UCA) trustees will vote on whether to delete the STEMteach minor from the university’s program offerings at the board’s August meeting on Friday, agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday read.
University officials recommended the deletion of the STEMteach minor to make way for a replacement that will be “a less duplicative and more efficient combination of professional education courses and concentrations within the relevant STEM disciplines,” agenda documents read.
STEM courses for the minor are no longer offered and students who are working towards completing the minor “may still complete the program by substituting specific education, mathematics and science courses for the STEM courses,” agenda documents read.
The replacement program for the STEMteach minor is still being developed with “curriculum work on-going,” agenda documents read.
Trustees will also vote on whether to revise a series of board policies to make them in line with changes in state law. The policy revisions would remove references to “classified employees,” agenda documents read.
Friday’s meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in the Board of Trustees Conference Room.
