The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees will meet on Friday to decide whether to approve a 5 percent increase in room rates for the 2023-2024 school year, meeting agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by the university on Wednesday read.

Currently, UCA’s room and board rate is set at $8,250 per year and is “based on a double-occupancy room and the Total Access meal plan with $200 declining cash balance (DCB)”, meeting agenda documents read. With the 5 percent rate increase, the proposed room and board rate for the next academic year would be $8,663 per year and include a $250 DCB on the Total Access meal plan.

