The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees will meet on Friday to decide whether to approve a 5 percent increase in room rates for the 2023-2024 school year, meeting agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by the university on Wednesday read.
Currently, UCA’s room and board rate is set at $8,250 per year and is “based on a double-occupancy room and the Total Access meal plan with $200 declining cash balance (DCB)”, meeting agenda documents read. With the 5 percent rate increase, the proposed room and board rate for the next academic year would be $8,663 per year and include a $250 DCB on the Total Access meal plan.
If trustees approve the fee increase, students will pay “an additional $413 per year.” Per the meeting agenda documents, the rate increase will accommodate the university’s need to “maintain and upgrade housing facilities.” Despite the room and board increases, the nightly rate charged for camps, conferences and other events will remain the same.
UCA has already presented the proposed rates to the Student Government Association.
Also on Friday, trustees will decide whether to approve key performance indicators (KPIs) for the 2022-2026 Strategic Plan. First adopted in 2021, adding KPIs to the plan “will provide the framework for a KPI Report Card, to be presented to the Board of Trustees at the May meeting each year,” meeting agenda documents read. KPIs in the plan include retention rate, graduation rate, minority percentage and satisfaction rate, among others.
Trustees will also have the opportunity to decide whether to approve the honor of Distinguished Professor Emeritus to three retired UCA professors, Emogene Fox, Kenneth Barnes and John S. Choinski, Jr. All three’s departments nominated them.
Fox served as a professor in the university’s Department of Health Sciences from 1980 to 2021 and also served as department chair from 1995 to 2021. Barnes taught in the Department of History from 1992 to 2020 and Choinski, Jr. served in the Department of Biology from 1984 to 2018.
In other business, board members will:
Decide whether to approve a resolution to authorize expense reimbursements for board members for the coming year. Expense reimbursements include travel costs for “official board duties.”
Decide whether to approve the ability of the Department of Nutrition and Family Sciences to offer the Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences online.
After Friday’s meeting ends, trustees will have a luncheon and tour the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts. Per previous reporting, the university broke ground on the center in the fall of 2020 and opened it this past fall. Almost 104,000 square feet, the center includes an art gallery, a 175-seat black box theater, a 100-seat recital hall and a 450-seat concert hall, as well as classrooms and work spaces.
Friday’s meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in the Board of Trustees Conference Room on the UCA campus. Prior to the meeting, the board’s Audit and Finance Committee will meet at 9 a.m. in Room 210 of Wingo Hall. A link to view the meeting virtually is available on UCA’s website.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
