Trustees to consider three campus projects

Renovation of the building’s lobby, a key part of the new series of updates McAlister Hall will undergo if trustees approve the project, is designed to mimic the lobby’s original design.

 Submitted rendering

The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees will meet via teleconference at 9 a.m. on Thursday to decide whether to approve three campus projects, meeting agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat on Tuesday read.

The projects trustees will consider include the demolition of Short-Denney Hall, as well as the construction of a parking lot in the hall’s current location. Short-Denney Hall’s demolition will include the need for asbestos abatement and per the agenda, “the cost to remediate and renovate the building exceeds the value of the structure.” Expected to be finished by June, the demolition is expected to cost more than $800,000 and the funds will come from UCA’s Housing and Plant Funds account.

