Trustees to consider three campus projects

The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees will meet via teleconference at 9 a.m. on Thursday to decide whether to approve three campus projects, meeting agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat on Tuesday read.
The projects trustees will consider include the demolition of Short-Denney Hall, as well as the construction of a parking lot in the hall’s current location. Short-Denney Hall’s demolition will include the need for asbestos abatement and per the agenda, “the cost to remediate and renovate the building exceeds the value of the structure.” Expected to be finished by June, the demolition is expected to cost more than $800,000 and the funds will come from UCA’s Housing and Plant Funds account.
The parking lot construction will cost more than $420,000 and is expected to be completed by August. Set to occupy the same footprint as Short-Denney Hall, plant funds will be used to construct the lot that will “better service the Ronnie Williams Student Center and Snow Fine Arts,” according to agenda documents.
Trustees will also decide whether to approve a remodel of McAlister Hall and a Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council (ANCRC) grant project. Projected to cost $550,000 the renovation will add a wheelchair ramp at the south entrance to the hall and renovate its first floor restrooms and lobbies. As previously reported in the Log Cabin, UCA received the grant, worth nearly $550,000 in August 2022.
Renovation work will include restoring the hall’s lobby to its original design, updating bathrooms to achieve Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance, updating the student lounge and building an accessible ramp to enter the building, among other improvements.
Named after the third president of the then-named Arkansas State Teacher’s College Heber McAlister, whose tenure during the Great Depression included the construction of many campus buildings still standing today, McAlister Hall underwent a previous renovation in 1990. It has housed classrooms at UCA since the 1960s.
The remodel is expected to be completed by December.
In a final piece of business to note for Thursday, trustees will decide whether to approve UCA’s Greek Village Room Rates for the upcoming year. Per the agenda, the administration is recommending that the school continue using the same rate for the village, a $2,395 double room rate per semester and $3,350 single room rate per semester for Tier One and a $3,190 double room rate per semester and $3,887 single room rate per semester for Tier Two.
To listen to Thursday’s meeting, guests can call in by dialing 855-332-4181 and using access code 4503173. Trustees will next meet in-person on May 25.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
