St. Joseph School senior Zach Tucker was recently recognized as a National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) Commended Scholar for scoring in the top 3 percent out of the 1.6 million high school students nationwide who took the PSAT/NMSQT in their junior year.
The NMSC recognizes and honors academically talented students throughout the United States by conducting nationwide academic scholarship programs.
Tucker is undecided at this point as to where he's going to college, but he knows he wants to study aerospace engineering.
