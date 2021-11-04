Judge Troy Braswell swore in Anne Tucker as the new Ward 2 Conway City Council member on Wednesday.
Aldermen unanimously appointed Tucker to fill the remaining three years of previous Alderman Wesley Pruitt’s term at the Oct. 26 meeting. Pruitt moved out of Ward 2 and resigned from the seat.
Tucker has served on the Conway Planning Commission for nine years.
Tucker said she was humbled by the appointment and excited to get to to work for the people of Conway.
Mayor Bart Castleberry previously said several people showed interest in the position.
“Thank you to everyone who showed interest in this position. This was a hard decision for the council, that’s why it has taken so long,” Castleberry said upon her appointment. “There was a tremendous effort put into it by everyone and just a lot of good applicants. Three years from now, there ought to be some pretty good candidates.”
Tucker’s first meeting as an alderman on the city council will be Nov. 9.
