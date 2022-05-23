Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 22 Vote Centers throughout the county on Tuesday, Election Day in the Arkansas primary.
The Faulkner County Election Commission reported that when the polls closed on Saturday, 9,942 residents – around 13 percent of eligible voters – had voted early. Early voting continued through 5 p.m. Monday. Those numbers were not available by press time.
Of those who early voted on or before Saturday, 8,069 cast ballots in the Republican primary; 1,692 were in the Democratic primary; and 181 were nonpartisan.
“[The] Faulkner County Election Commission will meet at 3 p.m. May 24, at 844 Faulkner St. to canvass and count absentee ballots. This process is open to the public and candidates,” the election commission said. “Absentee ballot results will not be released until after 7:30 p.m.”
Faulkner County voters can vote at any of the following Vote Centers on Election Day, regardless of their address:
Agape Church.
Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Don Owen Sports Complex.
Copperas Springs Baptist Church.
Damascus Fire Department.
Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.
Friendship Baptist Church.
Greenbrier Event Center.
Holland City Hall.
Mayflower Water Department.
McGee Center.
Mt. Gale Baptist Church.
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
Naylor Baptist Church.
Pickles Gap Baptist Church.
Springhill Baptist Church.
True Holiness Saints Center.
UCA Welcome Center.
Vilonia First Baptist Church.
Wooster First Baptist Church.
Sample ballots for the May 24 primary election are available online at https://bit.ly/FCsampleballot.
There are three ballot styles available. In the May primary, you will be required to state which ballot you would like to vote: Democratic, Republican or nonpartisan.
Democratic ballots will include Democratic candidates, nonpartisan judicial candidates, school candidates and issues, and city of Mayflower annexation (for affected voters in Mayflower only). Republican ballots will include Republican candidates, nonpartisan judicial candidates, school candidates and issues and city of Mayflower Annexation (for affected voters in Mayflower only). Nonpartisan ballots will include nonpartisan judicial candidates, school candidates and issues and city of Mayflower Annexation (for affected voters in Mayflower only).
For more information, visit votefaulkner.com.
