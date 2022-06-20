Tuesday is Election Day for the Vilonia school board runoff election. Registered voters in Vilonia are eligible to vote in the election, regardless of whether they voted in the May 24 election.
None of the three candidates in the race – Chad Hearne, Kimberly Weaver Williams and Ed Sellers – received 50 percent of the vote. Weaver Williams and Sellers will face off in the runoff after receiving 1,065 and 1,044 respectively while Hearne received 597.
Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Beryl Baptist Church in Vilonia.
“This is a changed location from the May election,” the Faulkner County Election Commission noted.
Look for election results at thecabin.net and in Thursday’s print edition.
The Faulkner County Election Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the early voting room of the Faulkner County Courthouse “to canvass and count absentee ballots for the Vilonia School Runoff Election,” Election Coordinator Laura Wiles said in an email.
The meeting is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.