Tuesday is the final day to vote in the Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board Election. Voters have had six days to cast their ballots early at the Faulkner County Courthouse ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day.

On Tuesday, voters will be able to cast their ballots at two voting centers in Conway – the McGee Center at 2800 College Avenue and Agape Church at 1423 Ingram Street. Both centers will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

