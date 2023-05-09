Tuesday is the final day to vote in the Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board Election. Voters have had six days to cast their ballots early at the Faulkner County Courthouse ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day.
On Tuesday, voters will be able to cast their ballots at two voting centers in Conway – the McGee Center at 2800 College Avenue and Agape Church at 1423 Ingram Street. Both centers will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Through the end of early voting on Friday, 3,105 ballots had been cast in the board election. More than 7 percent of eligible voters have turned out for early voting.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, two CPSD school board races are up for consideration for voters this May. Zone Five incumbent Bill Milburn is facing off against challenger Donald “Trey” Geier. Fellow CPSD board members appointed Milburn to finish the term of former board member Scott Champlin’s term last October after Champlin stepped down. The winner of the Zone Five race will fulfill the final year of Champlin’s term and must run again in 2024 for a second term if they decide to do so.
At-Large Position Two incumbent Jennifer Cunningham is facing off against challenger Sheila Franklin. Cunningham is the current school board vice president at CPSD and voters first elected her to the board in 2018.
The Log Cabin Democrat ran biographies on all the candidates, as well as a question-and-answer series in the April 29-30 edition. The story is also available on our website.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
