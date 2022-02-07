Tuesday is Election Day in the city’s special election for the proposed Conway Community Center and the Conway Soccer Complex.
Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the McGee Center, 3800 College Ave. and Don Owen Sports Complex, 10 Lower Ridge Road.
Early voting was suspended Thursday and Friday when the Faulkner County Courthouse closed due to inclement weather, but it resumed Monday morning at 8 a.m. When the polls closed at 4:30 p.m. Monday, 862 people (or 2.3 percent of eligible voters) had voted early, according to the Faulkner County Election Commission.
Conway’s Chief Financial Officer Tyler Winningham told the Log Cabin Democrat the vote would be to refinance existing advertising and promotions (A&P) revenue bonds and would not change the current tax rate.
“The upcoming vote would be to refinance existing A&P revenue bonds, with no change to the tax rate. The A&P tax will remain in effect even if the vote fails,” Winningham said. “So either way, there will be no change to the existing tax rate in Conway. What the vote would do is extend the term that our bonded debt is outstanding. Current bonds are scheduled to pay off in 2028 … if this passes, it will extend that date out as far as 30 years.”
The bond is expected to generate around $30 million for the facilities.
The Conway Community Center would be located in a former Acxiom building in the Central Landing area, and the Conway Soccer Complex would be on 54 acres adjacent to Curtis Walker Park and Theodore Jones Elementary School on Museum Road.
Community Center features
Indoor pool area:
Eight-lane, 25-yard pool.
Deck seating.
250 spectator seats.
Two lap lanes.
Bubble bench.
Vortex.
Play feature.
Water bucket drop.
Indoor spaces:
Gymnasium with eight volleyball courts, 12 pickleball/badminton courts and indoor track.
Five party rooms.
Cafe and storage.
Three multipurpose rooms.
Fitness center.
Park and recreation offices.
Community lounge.
Youth and kids lounge.
Outdoor pool area:
Lazy river.
Tot pool.
Five water slides.
Play feature with slide.
Vortex.
Climbing wall.
Tanning edge.
Bubble bench.
Crossing activity.
Soccer Fields Project features:
10 lighted fields.
More than 620 parking spaces.
Restroom/concessions.
Playground.
Splash pad.
Pavilion.
Walking trail.
For more information about the election including a sample ballot, visit conwayarkansas.gov/vote.
To watch a video demonstration of the proposed projects, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ijj3omTG7M.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.