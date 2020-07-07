The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has selected 23 Arkansans to participate in this year’s annual public land elk hunt.
The hunters were randomly drawn from 5,275 applicants who applied in May through a third-party vendor. Wes Wright, elk program coordinator for the AGFC, says this is the same system used for deer, turkey, waterfowl and alligator permit drawings.
“We always like to draw these permits on stage at the Buffalo River Elk Festival in Jasper, but this year the festival was canceled due to COVID-19,” Wright said. “We hope to go back to the old system next year if conditions allow it.”
Hunters are allowed to choose their weapons from archery, including crossbows, muzzleloaders, modern rifles, modern shotguns and handguns.
All public land hunts occur on the Buffalo National River, Gene Rush Wildlife Management Area and Bearcat Hollow Wildlife Management Area. Hunters are assigned to specific zones within these public lands. Public land permit holders are required to attend an orientation before the hunt and will be notified of the time and location.
Arkansas 2020 elk hunt permit winners:
Oct. 3-9 Youth Hunt
Zone 3 Antlerless – Joshua Gray, Bauxite
Oct. 5-9
Zone 1 Either Sex – Benjamin Vaughn, Marion
Zone 1 Antlerless – Christopher Gueydan, Prairie Grove
Zone 2 Antlerless – Jeffery Farmer, St. Joe
Zone 4 Antlerless – Zachary Semeniuk, Rogers
Oct. 24-30 Youth Hunt
Zone 4 Antlerless – Eli Kennedy, Oak Grove
Oct. 26-30
Zone 1 Either Sex – Johnny Schader, Fayetteville
Zone 1 Antlerless – Dorothy Marable, Malvern
Zone 1 Antlerless – Billie Smith, Harrison
Zone 2 Either Sex – Dallin Freshour, Benton
Zone 2 Antlerless – Jacob Odom, Quitman
Zone 2 Antlerless – Jeremy Ball, Floral
Zone 2 Antlerless – Michelle Fitzgerald, Ward
Zone 2 Antlerless – Nickolas Badger, Oden
Zone 3 Either Sex – Stephen Jeffers, Mulberry
Zone 3 Antlerless – Terry Crafton, Jonesboro
Zone 3 Antlerless – Caleb Lambert, Benton
Zone 3 Antlerless – Ronney Herrington, Conway
Zone 3 Antlerless – John Pounders, Little Rock
Zone 4 Either Sex – Robert Hamner, Searcy
Zone 4 Antlerless – Cody Pankey, Searcy
Zone 4 Antlerless – Justin Moody, Vilonia
Zone 4 Antlerless – Brent Teater, Hot Springs
