The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has selected 23 Arkansans to participate in this year’s annual public land elk hunt.

The hunters were randomly drawn from 5,275 applicants who applied in May through a third-party vendor. Wes Wright, elk program coordinator for the AGFC, says this is the same system used for deer, turkey, waterfowl and alligator permit drawings.

“We always like to draw these permits on stage at the Buffalo River Elk Festival in Jasper, but this year the festival was canceled due to COVID-19,” Wright said. “We hope to go back to the old system next year if conditions allow it.”

Hunters are allowed to choose their weapons from archery, including crossbows, muzzleloaders, modern rifles, modern shotguns and handguns.

All public land hunts occur on the Buffalo National River, Gene Rush Wildlife Management Area and Bearcat Hollow Wildlife Management Area. Hunters are assigned to specific zones within these public lands. Public land permit holders are required to attend an orientation before the hunt and will be notified of the time and location.

Arkansas 2020 elk hunt permit winners:

Oct. 3-9 Youth Hunt

Zone 3 Antlerless – Joshua Gray, Bauxite

Oct. 5-9

Zone 1 Either Sex – Benjamin Vaughn, Marion

Zone 1 Antlerless – Christopher Gueydan, Prairie Grove

Zone 2 Antlerless – Jeffery Farmer, St. Joe

Zone 4 Antlerless – Zachary Semeniuk, Rogers

Oct. 24-30 Youth Hunt

Zone 4 Antlerless – Eli Kennedy, Oak Grove

Oct. 26-30

Zone 1 Either Sex – Johnny Schader, Fayetteville

Zone 1 Antlerless – Dorothy Marable, Malvern

Zone 1 Antlerless – Billie Smith, Harrison

Zone 2 Either Sex – Dallin Freshour, Benton

Zone 2 Antlerless – Jacob Odom, Quitman

Zone 2 Antlerless – Jeremy Ball, Floral

Zone 2 Antlerless – Michelle Fitzgerald, Ward

Zone 2 Antlerless – Nickolas Badger, Oden

Zone 3 Either Sex – Stephen Jeffers, Mulberry

Zone 3 Antlerless – Terry Crafton, Jonesboro

Zone 3 Antlerless – Caleb Lambert, Benton

Zone 3 Antlerless – Ronney Herrington, Conway

Zone 3 Antlerless – John Pounders, Little Rock

Zone 4 Either Sex – Robert Hamner, Searcy

Zone 4 Antlerless – Cody Pankey, Searcy

Zone 4 Antlerless – Justin Moody, Vilonia

Zone 4 Antlerless – Brent Teater, Hot Springs

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.