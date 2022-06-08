The Ozark Foothills African-American History Museum in Twin Groves will host a Juneteenth event at 10 a.m. June 18 at the Twin Groves Community Center.
In addition to commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans, the event will also explore the incorporation of Twin Groves. Community members will gather and listen to first-hand accounts of senior community members about their personal experiences of how the Twin Groves area became populated and eventually incorporated.
“It is important to us to tell the story of how we got to where we are,” said Albessie Thompson, founder and lead curator of the museum. “We started this museum because we realized nothing had been documented to show our journey to this area. We want to continue to foster a culture of telling our story through this oral history presentation in commemoration of Juneteenth.”
The museum, originally known as The Gus & Eunice Thompson Cultural Center, showcases a collection of pictures, stories and information about Twin Groves and other African-American communities in and around Faulkner, Van Buren and Conway counties.
The panelists for the event include Twin Groves Mayor Rev. Wesley Tyus, Jackie Pursell, Alice Hines, Berthanial Gill, Bobby Joe Owens, Morris Thompson, William Lee, Almenta Dillard, Rev. Namon Goff, Delmo Cane, Dollie Pickens, Johnny Jones, and Evelyn Waters. Genealogist and historian Matthew White, Ed.D. will give a presentation summarizing the history of the migration of African Americans to the foothills of the Ozarks.
Admission to the event is free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided.
