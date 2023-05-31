The Twin Groves Neighborhood Economic Development Team is getting set to host a Juneteenth Celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 19 at the Ozark Foothills African-American Museum.

A public event, the celebration will include “reenactments portraying some of the earliest known African-American settlers in the area,” museum founder and lead curator Albessie Thompson told the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday. The theme of the event is “Step Back in Time – A Look at our Ancestors, our Music and our Way of Life,” Thompson said.

