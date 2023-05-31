The Twin Groves Neighborhood Economic Development Team is getting set to host a Juneteenth Celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 19 at the Ozark Foothills African-American Museum.
A public event, the celebration will include “reenactments portraying some of the earliest known African-American settlers in the area,” museum founder and lead curator Albessie Thompson told the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday. The theme of the event is “Step Back in Time – A Look at our Ancestors, our Music and our Way of Life,” Thompson said.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, the museum hosted a Juneteenth celebration last year as well. Originally known as the Gus and Eunice Thompson Cultural Center, the Ozark Foothills African-American Museum showcases a collection of pictures, stories and information about Twin Groves and other African-American communities in and around Faulkner, Van Buren and Conway counties.
“It is important to us to tell the story of how we got to where we are,” Thompson said to the Log Cabin last year. “We started this museum because we realized nothing had been documented to show our journey to this area.”
Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Held every June 19, Juneteenth is celebrated on the anniversary of the day Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, over two months after the Civil War ended and ordered the freedom of the enslaved people there and across Texas.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
