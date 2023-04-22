In a candidate forum on Tuesday, Conway Public Schools (CPSD) board candidate Sheila Franklin said she’s “going on the school board to work as a team.”
“I want to make sure my co-board members know that I’m coming there to work beside you for the better good of the entire community and our students,” Franklin said.
Franklin made the statement during a virtual CPSD school board candidate forum hosted by the Chi Eta Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and streamed over Facebook on Tuesday evening. Fellow school board candidate Donald “Trey” Geier joined Franklin at the forum. Incumbent board members Jennifer Cunningham and Bill Milburn did not attend the forum, but forum organizers said Milburn told them he had a meeting scheduled at the same time.
Franklin – who is challenging Cunningham for the At-Large Position Two seat and recently received the endorsement of a former candidate in her race, Jess Disney – said listening is critical in a board member’s duties.
“There is a difference between listening and being an active listener,” Franklin said. “We have to make sure that people get a voice. The stakeholders are the voters. It’s really important that we include them [and give them] a seat at the table. We [need to] make sure that the table is not too small. If the table becomes too small, then we provide a bigger table.”
Geier, who is facing Milburn for the Zone Five seat, also spoke about making listening a priority if he’s elected.
“I’ve been to multiple school board meetings and I’ve left angry because the current school board is not listening to the teachers [and] the students,” Geier said. “It’s important to take in their input before we start legislating against them and pushing something on them that isn’t helping.”
Geier served in the military, an experience he emphasized during Tuesday’s forum when talking about working with people of diverse backgrounds. He said decorum is one of the reasons he’s running for school board.
“I’m going on to the board to help the board bring decorum,” Geier said. “That’s something the community, students and teachers expect. We have to work together to bring decorum back to the school board.”
Franklin wants to “stay focused” on education in discussing her priorities if elected. She said she believes CPSD “is the best school district in the state of Arkansas.”
“I think that’s very important that we stay focused on making sure our kids are real educated,” Franklin said, later adding “we cannot eagerly engage our parents if we’re not being active participants.”
While Geier is running for a seat to represent a specific zone, he said he’s running with the community in mind as well.
“It’s bigger than just my [Zone Five], it’s the entire community,” Geier said. “That’s what’s been harmed with the current board. It’s not just about the school. It’s about the community.”
Franklin is running for a seat that represents the entirety of Conway, a point she emphasized.
“I get to represent everyone,” Franklin said. “I want to make sure that everyone knows that that’s what my position is. You vote me in on May 9, and I can promise you that I will represent the entire city.”
Early voting for the May school board election begins on May 2 and continues through May 8. Early voting will take place at the Faulkner County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. May 9 is Election Day.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, early voters on May 5 must enter the courthouse through the back entrance due to Toad Suck Daze. Voters can park in the Sheriff’s parking lot off Robinson Avenue.
On Election Day, May 9, voters in Conway will have two voting centers where they can cast their ballots – the McGee Center and Agape Church will host voting centers from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
One other district in the county also has a board race, but it is uncontested. In the Mount Vernon-Enola School District, only one candidate, Jason Ingram, has filed to run for the district’s only open board position. That election will be held by candidate only. Only the candidate will cast a ballot as there is no contested race and no change to the millage.
The deadline for consideration for Guy-Perkins School District’s Zone D4 school board position for the 2023-24 school year has passed.
Guy-Perkins’ election, as well as the elections of Vilonia and Mayflower, will be held by absentee and early vote only. There are no candidates or millage changes. Greenbrier School District holds its board election in November, so no voting will take place in Greenbrier this May.
Candidates for board positions can send the Log Cabin Democrat their campaign announcement and a headshot that will run one time, free of charge, on the front page of a weekend edition. Announcements and headshots can be emailed to jstewart@the cabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.