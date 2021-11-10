The bodies of a man and woman were discovered inside a Hot Spring County residence Tuesday. The home at 4671 Military Road, north of Malvern, was also the scene of a fire that had damaged the property.
Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division have tentatively identified the victims, but confirmation remains pending before releasing the names. The bodies will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner and cause of death will be determined by the state medical examiner.
Agents were contacted about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday by local authorities reporting the deaths.
The Arkansas State Police will be assisting the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Department in determining the origin and cause of the fire and whether foul play may be involved in the deaths.
