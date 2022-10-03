Two Faulkner County farms were among the 37 farms statewide inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program on Monday by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

Massery Farm, which was established in 1890, and Shaw’s Family Farms, which was established in 1894, were among those inducted.

