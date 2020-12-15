Two Faulkner County farms were among the 30 farms from 23 counties in the state inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program.
The Bradford Family Farm, established in 1919, and the Hoggard-Stevenson Union Valley Farm, established in 1878, were among the farms inducted.
The program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10 acres or more owned by the same family for at least 100 years. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture began the Century Farm program in 2012 to highlight the contributions of these families to the agriculture industry as well as their overall contributions to our state.
“Year after year, decade after decade, and in the face of many challenges, Century Farm families go out and put everything on the line to earn a living and produce our food, our fabrics, our timber,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “Farm families are great for our economy, and they also are part of the fabric of our state. They imbue our state with the same common sense and solid values that are the bedrock of their family farm. For the good of Arkansas, I hope their children and grandchildren choose to continue the family farm, and that someday, Arkansas will create a Two-Century Farm Family program.”
The qualifications include:
n Only the legal owner (s) of the property may apply for the Arkansas Century Farm Program.
n The farm must have been owned by the same family for 100 years or more by the end of the calendar year.
n The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through spouses, children, siblings, or nephews and nieces. Adopted children will be recognized equally with other descendants.
n The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land and make a financial contribution to the farm’s income.
To view a list of all the farms inducted at this year’s ceremony, visit https://www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas -department-of-agri culture-services/arkansas -century-farm-program.
