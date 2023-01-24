The Justice Department announced Tuesday that a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging former Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff’s deputies Levi White, age 32, and Zackary King, age 27, with federal civil rights offenses for using excessive force on a 27-year-old man during the arrest of that man at a gas station in Mulberry, Arkansas, on Aug. 21, 2022.

Specifically, count one of the indictment alleges that, while the arrestee was lying on the ground, White struck him multiple times. Count two of the indictment alleges that King struck the arrestee multiple times, also while the arrestee was lying on the ground. The indictment further alleges that the arrestee suffered bodily injury as a result of White and King’s actions.

