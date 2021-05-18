The Guy-Perkins School District Board of Education will convene Tuesday night to confirm the extension of two board members’ one-year terms, Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin in an interview on Monday.
Zone 2 board member Amy Stephens and Zone 5’s Matthew Haile were the only candidates to express an interest in serving in their respective zones’ seats, Fisher said. As no school board candidates filed to run for election in Tuesday’s county election, Stephens and Haile will continue their term on the Guy-Perkins School Board until next year when interested candidate applicants will have the chance again to file to run for election.
Fisher said board members will also consider a proposed pay reward for district staff who worked on-site at school campuses during the coronavirus pandemic since last August. The reward, known as a “continuity of operation pay,” will pay district employees $10 for each day they worked on-site during the 2020-21 school year. Fisher said there are as many as 178 days that staff could be paid for. Funding for the extra payments comes from the ESSER II payments Guy-Perkins received from the federal government as part of relief from the coronavirus pandemic.
In a final piece of news to note ahead of Tuesday night’s board meeting, Fisher announced that Guy-Perkins received a joint-usage grant in the sum of $30,500 to fund the district’s installation of an air-conditioning unit into its new basketball gym. Total cost of the project will come in at just over $115,000. Fisher told the Log Cabin that ESSER funds will likely be used to fund some of the additional costs of installing the new unit.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
