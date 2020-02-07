15 Merritt Lane, Greenbrier
1,600 square feet on 22.43 acres of land
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
50 Merritt Trail, Greenbrier
2,718 square feet on 13.82 acres of land
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
Rhonda Rowlett, Rowlett Realty of Greenbrier, 501-450-2835, Rhonda@rowlettrealty.com
Just think of all your family could do with two homes and more than 30 acres of land just on Highway 25 just north of Greenbrier!
Offered for sale through Rowlett Realty of Greenbrier, today we are featuring 15 Merritt Lane and 50 Merritt Trail. Conveniently located close to the Greenbrier city center, the homes have easy access to Woolly Hollow State Park and all points north.
At 50 Merritt Trail, you will find a beautiful home that sits at the back of a private drive. This home has 2,718 square feet of living space, has three bedrooms, two full baths and one half bath, and sits on 13.82 acres of land.
Totally updated, the home has a two-story, contemporary design that includes such modern features as arched doorways and plantation shutters. You will particularly like the kitchen, which has solid surface counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances, a double oven, pull-out drawers and a double stacked roll-out pantry. Plus, there’s a total wall of cabinets for extra kitchen storage.
The living spaces in this home are very unique, including a mother-in-law quarters with its own outside door and private bathroom. Off the three-car garage you’ll find a bonus room upstairs that is heated and cooled. Other features include ceramic tile floors (except in the bedrooms, which are carpeted).
Outside, it will be easy to relax and enjoy the scenery. This home has a huge porch on the front of the home, a massive deck on the back, and another porch on the side.
The home at 15 Merritt Lane would be great for an in-home business, thanks to the proximity to the highway. The 22.43 acres of land can be used for cattle, horses or goats, or they could be transformed into a nice subdivision.
This house has 1,600 square feet of living space, with three bedrooms and two full baths. Upgrades include solid surface countertops, new cabinets, new appliances and new ceramic tile floors. The vinyl windows are five years old, and the HVAC unit and water tank were replaced in 2015.
These updates are visible throughout the home. All of the kids’ rooms have built-in desks, and the master bath has been re-done to include a walk-in shower and a jet tub. Outside you will find a 30X90 barn with slab floor, a storm shelter, and great views!
Both of these homes are move-in ready, and can be bought together or separately. The asking price is $600,000 for the pair, or $300,000 each. For more information or to arrange for a private viewing, please contact Rhonda Rowlett (501-450-2835) of Rowlett Realty in Greenbrier or email Rhonda@rowlettrealty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.