The Faulkner County levee repairs in the aftermath of the state’s historic 2019 flooding event are nearly complete, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Little Rock District engineer and commander Col. Eric M. Noe announced on Monday to gathered media and dignitaries on the banks of the repaired levee in rural Faulkner County.
The Lollie Levee, which received a key to the City of Conway in June 2019 for holding back the rising flood waters from the Arkansas River the previous week, sustained significant damage which resulted in a near-breach of the system during the 2019 flooding event. The USACE and its partner contractors at SNA in Shreveport, La., shored up the weakened levee’s defenses at a cost of $1.4 million, Noe said.
“[This project is an example of] how government is supposed to work,” Noe said. “Taking an effective federal policy [and pairing it with] state and local officials to come here with industry and the USACE team to [ensure the levee’s] safety protections are in place.”
Noe, however, cautioned that the end of repairs at the Lollie Levee wouldn’t preclude it from needing additional work if another significant flood event were to impact the state.
“Mother Nature can strike again,” Noe said. “[Arkansas] is continuing [to experience] exceptional climate events, [as is] the Central United States. We will likely see similar events in the future.”
Doubling down on his observations about the project’s example of good governance, Noe said the repairs at the Lollie Levee were a partnered effort amongst federal, state and community leaders.
“Our USACE team live here too,” Noe said. “We’re not mindless federal bureaucrats who live behind ‘Ray-Ban’ glasses and windowless offices. We live here, we go to the same churches and schools and we care about what happens to our communities.”
Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker gave brief remarks as well on Monday and expressed his satisfaction with the project.
“I’m just proud it’s done,” Baker said to laughter from the audience.
Also as part of Monday’s announcement, the USACE gave tours of the ongoing restoration work to levees in neighboring Perry County. Some of the levees there, also damaged in the 2019 flood, experienced breaches which impacted local communities. Just three months ago, in December, the USACE reopened Toad Suck Park on the banks of the Arkansas River after months of repairs. The park was underwater for much of the 2019 flood event.
Repairs at the Perry County levee sites, which had breaches or significant damage in 19 different locations, are expected to be completed sometime this summer.
