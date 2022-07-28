U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo on Wednesday announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2 million grant to the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton (UACCM), Morrilton, Arkansas, to build a new Allied Health and Science Center.

This project will consolidate the school’s health professional training programs into one building and provide increased capacity to expand its programs. This EDA investment will be matched with $1.1 million in local funds.

