U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo on Wednesday announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2 million grant to the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton (UACCM), Morrilton, Arkansas, to build a new Allied Health and Science Center.
This project will consolidate the school’s health professional training programs into one building and provide increased capacity to expand its programs. This EDA investment will be matched with $1.1 million in local funds.
“The Biden-Harris Administration is dedicated to increasing economic opportunities for communities across the country,” Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said. “This EDA investment in UACCM will facilitate the expansion of its health care training programs, creating additional workforce training pipelines of highly-skilled workers to fill jobs across the region.”
“The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support UACCM as they seek to diversify the region’s economy,” Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo said. “This project will increase capacity for UACCM to train future health care workers, preparing students for highly-paid health care positions.”
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said: “This $2 million grant will allow the Community College at Morrilton to expand opportunities so that more students than ever can pursue a career in the health care profession. The health care industry and all Arkansans will benefit from the grant, which strengthens the school’s mission to train more health care professionals.”
This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the West Central Arkansas Planning and Development District (WCAPDD). EDA funds WCAPDD to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.
