Farm bill

University of Arkansas System Vice President for Agriculture Deacue Fields and U.S. Sen. John Boozman.

U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Ranking Member John Boozman (R-AR) welcomed University of Arkansas System Vice President for Agriculture Deacue Fields before the committee to hear his perspective on the significance of farm research programs as members craft the 2023 Farm Bill.

The Senate Agriculture Committee is examining research initiatives, commodity programs, safety nets, risk management, conservation programs, rural development and all policies encompassed in the farm bill as it begins the process of reauthorizing the five-year legislation.

