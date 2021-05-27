The University of Arkansas Community College-Morrilton (UACCM) Adult Education Center in Conway will hold an open house for its relocated facility located on 1070 Markham Street.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3. Conway Area Chamber of Commerce staff will be on-site for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m.
UACCM operates adult education centers in four counties, including Faulkner County. The Adult Education Center, a section of the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, provides GED preparation and testing, ESL classes, WAGE job readiness training, career readiness certificates, TABE skills assessment testing, and basic skills refresher courses, with most services free of charge. During the past four years, the Conway location has served more than 2,300 students with almost 200 individuals earning their GED credential.
During the open house, tours will be provided by employees and graduates, food will be served and door prizes will be awarded. My Country Y107 Radio will be on location conducting live breaks during a radio remote broadcast. The public is invited to attend the open house.
For more information, visit uaccm.edu/adulted.
