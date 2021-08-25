The University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton is proud to announce the Chancellor’s and Vice Chancellor’s lists of students for the spring and summer 2021 semesters.
The Chancellor’s List recognizes full-time students who completed at least 12 college-level credit hours with a 4.00 grade point average. The Vice Chancellor’s List recognizes full-time students who completed at least 12 college-level credit hours with a 3.50 to 3.99 grade point average.
Spring 2021 Chancellor’s List
Conway — Hallie Anderson, Amanda Baker, Thomas Brodsky, Brandon Champagne, Cathryn Collins, Alyssa Croy, Cat Forrest, Jessie Garst, Tommy Gault, Bo Harper, Jacquelyn Irby, Michael Iwamura, Emily Jones, Meghan Knotts, Amy Martin, Korey Morris, Larry Owens, Cecelia Passmore, Danielle Peyer, Aaron Pharr, Levi Pittman, Bailey Roscoe, Elijah Siebenmorgen, Joe Tosato. and Denise Willis.
Damascus — Tyler Harmon and Tate Langrell.
Greenbrier — Tony Dobbs, Jim Glass and Wendy Smith.
Jacksonville — Atavia Williams.
Vilonia — Ashley Patterson and Nikki Thornton.
Spring 2021 Vice Chancellor’s List
Conway — Ashley Allen, Michael Almaraz, Deasarae Bell, Steve Boozer, Blake Brindley, Jackson Brown, Harrison Castle, Drew Clements, Amanda Finch, Janae Franklin, Jacob Green, Kyndell Helton, Raeann Mallett, Maleah Manning, Elizabeth Marquez, Rachael Martinka, Stephanie McPhail, Danny Morris, Elizabeth Niewojna, Chelsy Phillips, Chase Robinson, Jaqueline Ruiz-Covarrubias, Regan Sanchez, Shak Smith, Hannah Songer, Shamard Thomas, Connor Tuttle and Corey Tyler.
Enola — Alayna Belote.
Greenbrier — Jessica Carroll, Justina Clouse, Amy Floyd, Marissa Lindsey, Elissa McCray, Bruce Mills and Matt Thomas.
Guy — Emi Acre and Brittany Burris.
Mayflower — Aaliyah Armstrong and Michael Pederson.
Vilonia — Ashley Delong and Ashlyn Ferren.
Summer 2021 Chancellor’s List
Conway — Rebekah Pinard.
Summer 2021 Vice Chancellor’s List
Greenbrier — Gina Hernandez.
Mount Vernon — Jamie Patterson.
