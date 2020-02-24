High school students, nontraditional students, and their families are invited to the #MoreInMorrilton Information Session, taking place at the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton on March 14.
The annual Information Session provides prospective students and the public of all educational backgrounds with the chance to learn about academic programs, financial aid opportunities, and student services.
Following a panel of current UACCM students, attendees and their families can visit with faculty from career-specific or transfer-focus programs that interest them most. Areas of interest include: AC, Heating, & Refrigeration Technology, Automotive Service, Business, Computer Information Systems, Drafting, Early Childhood Development, Education, General Education (Transfer Opportunities), Health Related (Nursing & EMT), Industrial Mechanics & Maintenance , Math , Nutrition, Sociology, Surveying and Welding.
“Finding the right fit in a college has such a positive impact on a student’s success,” Rachel Mullins, director of admissions, said. “UACCM was the right fit for me, and I do not think I would have been as successful starting college anywhere else. That is why I love this event. It’s not only a great opportunity for people to explore various career options, but also the perfect time to come meet some faculty and staff and just hang out with us. By the end of the day, I think you will know if UACCM is the right fit for you.”
The Information Session also will offer feature campus tours, student life opportunities and organizations like the Honors Program.
At a free lunch, there will be a drawing for several drawings for $1,000 scholarships courtesy of the Fayetteville Shale Scholarship Fund, Inc.
Check-in will take place at 9:45 a.m. at the Fine Arts Auditorium.
For more information or to R.S.V.P. to the Information Session, visit uaccm.edu or call 501-977-2053.
