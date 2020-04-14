The University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton answered the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub’s call to help provide health care professionals with personal protective equipment (PPE).
A team of UACCM staff is making parts for face shields in the school’s Industrial Mechanics and Maintenance Technology labs.
The equipment, which officials have said is in critical need across the country to help keep the front line workers in the medical industry safe from COVID-19, will be shipped to medical care facilities in several states, including the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences (UAMS) in Little Rock.
IMMT Instructor Brian Lum and Dean of Technical Studies Bobby Keeton worked through the day and night. They used CNC routers – computer-controlled machines used for cutting materials – to fabricate 587 acrylic rigid visor bills, a component to face shields.
Brian Lum said that he was proud to aid health care workers, who are putting their own health in danger while fighting the spread of COVID-19.
“So many brave men and women are selflessly going above and beyond for their fellow human beings,” he said.
The collaboration began with a conference call between UACCM administrators, including Chancellor Lisa Willenberg, and representatives from the Innovation Hub and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, school officials said in a news release.
The Innovation Hub, under contract to make personal protective equipment (PPE) for UAMS employees, sought UACCM’s resources to boost production. Huddled over the specifications during the conference call, they chose to produce the visor bills.
As of Friday morning, Holloway loaded up boxes full of visor bills and delivered them – all 587 – to the Innovation Lab in North Little Rock.
“Making these visors are the very least we could do, and I will be honored to step up again when called upon. I’m thankful for the opportunity,” Lum said.
