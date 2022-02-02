University of Arkansas at Little Rock announced its fall 2021 Chancellor’s List, recognizing students with superior academic performance in a semester.
To be eligible for the Chancellor’s List, students must earn at least nine credit hours and at least a 3.9 GPA.
Faulkner County UALR students named to the Fall 2021 Chancellor’s List include:
Alexandra Batista of Damascus.
Kaleb Bivens of Greenbrier.
Brian Bowden of Enola.
Jaclyn Burroughs of Quitman.
Melissa Canterbury of Conway.
Reece Carter of Mayflower.
Jillian Cates of Conway.
Naomi Choy of Conway.
Elizabeth Crapps of Conway.
Rebecca Fallen of Conway.
Pamela Gonia of Vilonia.
Justin Hall of Greenbrier.
Jodie Hamilton of Conway.
Karisa Hardy of Mount Vernon.
Kyndal Hardy of Mount Vernon.
Shenique Harris of Mayflower.
Hannah Havens of Conway.
Savana Holland of Mayflower.
Mackenzie King of Greenbrier.
Carina Leonard of Conway.
Aarionna Mason of Conway.
Emilie McClain of Mayflower.
Dallin Myers of Conway.
William Nickols of Vilonia.
Sara Pollock of Conway.
Ashlee Rollins of Mayflower.
Timothy Rowlett of Greenbrier.
Thomas Royal of Conway.
Caeley Sanders of Conway.
Laurel Sloter of Conway.
Jordan Spotts of Vilonia.
Lindsey York of Greenbrier.
More than 650 UA Little Rock students were named to the Chancellor’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
With about 9,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas’s capital city.
