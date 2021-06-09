UA Little Rock has announced its spring 2021 Chancellor's List, which recognizes students with superior academic performance for the spring semester.
To be eligible for the Chancellor's List, students must earn at least nine credit hours with a 3.9 GPA or higher. Around 700 UA Little Rock students were named to the Chancellor's List for the spring 2021 semester.
Local UA Little Rock students who made the Chancellor's List include:
- Kimberly Al-Jobory of Mayflower.
- Alyssa Alexander of Conway.
- Michael Atkinson of Greenbrier.
- Alexandria Bengston of Greenbrier.
- Phillip Bryan of Conway.
- Aryssa Byrd of Mayflower.
- Melissa Canterbury of Conway.
- Sarah Carlat of Greenbrier.
- Benjamin Comer of Vilonia.
- Elizabeth Crapps of Conway.
- Kenya Daniels of Jacksonville.
- Autumn Davis of Jacksonville.
- Rebecca Fallen of Conway.
- Charlie Gasaway of Conway.
- Cynthia Givens of Conway.
- Jacqueline Golden of Conway.
- Atreon Hall of Conway.
- Justin Hall of Greenbrier.
- Karisa Hardy of Mount Vernon.
- Savana Holland of Mayflower.
- Dylan Linn of Conway.
- John Morris of El Paso.
- Dallin Myers of Conway.
- William Nickols of Vilonia.
- Stefanie Papp of Conway.
- Meagan Pennington of Conway.
- Sara Pollock of Conway.
- Timothy Rowlett of Greenbrier.
- Hanna Sams of Conway.
- Katie Shapley of Conway.
- Laurel Sloter of Conway.
- Jordan Spotts of Vilonia.
