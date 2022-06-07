The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UALR) School Department of English has honored its top students for the 2021-22 academic year.
Ashia Arnold of Conway received the Cooper Promise Scholarship.
The UALR Department of Information Science has honored its top students for the 2021-22 academic year. Kalyn Huselton of Conway received the Outstanding Senior Award in BA in Web Design and Development.
The UALR Donaghey College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) has honored its top students for the 2021-22 academic year.
Local UALR STEM students who were honored include:
- Phillip Bryan of Conway received the Third Place Award for Graduate Research Expo and Third Place for the Mainstream Award.
- Noah French of Vilonia received the Dean's Award of Merit.
The UALR Department of Engineering Technology has honored its top students for the 2021-22 academic year. Bryce Plummer of Conway received the Sophomore Award in Mechanical Engineering Technology.
The UALR Department of Computer Science has honored its top students for the 2021-22 academic year. Naomi Choy of Conway received the Top Freshman Award.
