The University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law will host Discover Law Day on Feb. 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. Participants will get an introduction to the skills required for success on the LSAT and in law school.
Bowen alumnus J.B. Smiley will be speaking about his “Journey to Attorney.” While at Bowen, Mr. Smiley served as a member of the Law Review, Moot Court Board, and as Vice President of the Black Law Students Association. After graduation, he returned to his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, and started his own firm, Smiley & Associates in 2017. He is currently serving on the Memphis City Council as councilman for Super District 8-1.
The program also includes a panel discussion with current law school students.
“This event is designed to give participants a head start in their decision to attend law school,” said Theresa M. Beiner, dean of the law school. “It also helps introduce them to what life is like as a Bowen student and what opportunities are available here.”
The purpose of the event is to educate young students in high school, community college, or the early years of undergraduate school, including those from racial or ethnic groups underrepresented in the legal profession, about the opportunities for a legal career. Anyone interested in a legal career, however, is welcome to attend.
Discover Law is part of the Diversity Matters Initiative of the Law School Admission Council (LSAC). As one of LSAC’s 221 member law schools, the Bowen School of Law shares the organization’s commitment to increasing diversity in the legal profession
For additional information or to register, visit http://ualr.edu/law/discover-law-day.
