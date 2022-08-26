Phillip Bryan of Conway is part of a group of University of Arkansas Little Rock (UALR) students who led a virtual reality summer camp for junior high and high school students.
Students spent a week learning how to create immersive games and virtual reality content for Meta during a virtual reality summer camp held Aug. 1-5 at UALR.
UALR students and researchers in the Emerging Analytics Center led the summer camp. They include Phillip Bryan, Parikshya Bhandari, Wesley Ferguson, Colin McNerny, Cecily (Danica) Mobley, Carlos Ochoa, Adam Perry, and Kimari Watson.
Students learned how to create immersive games for the Meta Quest and Meta Quest 2 using the program, Unity. At the end of the camp, students were set up with developer accounts if they want to continue to create games and other virtual reality content for Meta.
Philip Bryan, a graduate student in computer science, said students learned how to use the Unity program to create immersive games for the Meta Quest or Meta Quest 2.
“Unity is a useful program to make games and fun tools,” Bryan said. “It’s a really useful skill to have. I hope the students keep involved in computer science. There are a lot of styles of games they create so I hope they keep using Unity. We also set them up with a developer account for the Meta in case they want to continue to develop games.”
