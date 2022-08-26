AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, announced more than $255,000 in American Rescue Plan grant funding to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as part of the AmeriCorps VISTA program’s food security initiative over the next three years.

The AmeriCorps VISTA initiative, launched in 2020, is a comprehensive and collaborative approach to end hunger which affects one in eight Americans and more than 400,000 Arkansans. AmeriCorps has awarded over $2 million in grants to organizations addressing the impact of hunger in their state during the pandemic.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.