Beginning Tuesday, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Arkansas Children’s will offer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 at the UAMS Vaccine Clinic at 401 S. Monroe St. in Little Rock.
The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Children will receive the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments are available but not required. A parent or legal guardian must be present to sign the vaccine acknowledgement form.
To make an appointment visit uamshealth.com or call 501-686-8960. The clinic will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11, but Arkansas Children’s will be offering vaccines that day at 1617 West 13th Street in Little Rock. Appointments can be made by visiting archildrens.org/GetMyVaccine.
“We are thrilled to have reached this milestone in being able to offer COVID vaccines to young children,” said Cam Patterson, M.D., MBA, UAMS chancellor and CEO of UAMS Health. “This population is very vulnerable, and vaccines remain our best way out of this pandemic. UAMS is committed to providing easy and convenient access to everyone eligible for vaccines across Arkansas.”
“We are excited the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for children five and older,” said Marcy Doderer, President and CEO, Arkansas Children’s. “We believe the best way to protect children against COVID-19 is for everyone who is eligible, to be vaccinated. If deciding to get the COVID-19 vaccine is difficult for you and your family, we encourage you to talk about it with your trusted healthcare provider.”
The pediatric vaccine is a lower dose of mRNA, but like the adult Pfizer vaccine, a second dose is required 21 days later for maximum protection from the COVID virus.
