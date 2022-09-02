The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Arkansas Geriatric Education Collaborative is collaborating with UAMS Health ARConnectNow, the American Red Cross, Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office to present a community event on “Disaster Preparedness for Older Adults.”
The event is scheduled from 9–11:30 a.m. Sept. 16 at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, in Little Rock. Free parking will be available.
“Informing older adults about disaster preparedness, and the various resources available, is essential to “aging-in-place” efforts. Education and events such as this assist older adults who may live alone or have health conditions to be more adequately prepared for any type of disaster,” said Laura Spradley, MS, outreach coordinator for AGEC.
Attendees can receive free blood sugar and blood pressure screenings from members of the Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services. Karen Konarski-Hart, D.C., EMT, will provide training on controlling bleeding and treatment for choking, and the Red Cross will offer a lesson on hands-only CPR. The Arkansas Geriatric Education Collaborative and UAMS Emergency Preparedness Department will teach participants how to prepare a disaster kit.
The event will include presentations by Jess Alvarado of the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management on earthquake preparation in Arkansas; Andy Traffanstedt of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office on the county’s disaster preparedness; ARConnectNow on coping with disaster; and the Red Cross on fire prevention at home.
Pulaski Heights UMC offers educational and entertainment programs for senior adults throughout the year as part of their Primetimers and Friends Ministry.
The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters each year, and most of them are residential fires. To help prevent fire-related deaths and injuries, the Red Cross educates communities on fire safety and prevention, installs free smoke alarms in homes that need them and responds to fires and disasters.
UAMS ARConnectNOW is a free, virtual mental health program offering Arkansans of all ages help with mental health issues. More information is available at faceyourfeelings.org.
The Arkansas Geriatric Education Collaborative is funded by a $3.7 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program.
