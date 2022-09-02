The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Arkansas Geriatric Education Collaborative is collaborating with UAMS Health ARConnectNow, the American Red Cross, Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office to present a community event on “Disaster Preparedness for Older Adults.”

The event is scheduled from 9–11:30 a.m. Sept. 16 at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, in Little Rock. Free parking will be available.

