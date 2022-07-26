The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS Health) has been designated a Comprehensive Care Center by the Parkinson’s Foundation Global Care Network for providing outstanding care to Parkinson’s disease patients.

The designation recognizes medical facilities with specialized teams that provide evidence-based Parkinson’s disease care. It signifies that the UAMS Movement Disorders Clinic has met rigorous standards of excellence in the areas of comprehensive clinical care, community education and resources, and community outreach.

