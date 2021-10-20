The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Dental Hygiene Clinic’s “Fall for Smiles” event will offer free dental cleanings for children, ages 3-17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23.
The clinic is located at the Freeway Medical Tower, 5800 W. 10th St., Suite 501.
Services include dental cleanings, dental examinations, X-rays and fluoride treatments. Appointments are required. The clinic cannot accept walk-in patients.
To schedule an appointment, call Alejandro Hernandez at 870-784-7224.
Sponsors of “Fall for Smiles” are the Delta Dental Arkansas Foundation, the UAMS College of Health Professions and the Arkansas Dental Hygienists’ Association.
The Dental Hygiene program is part of the UAMS College of Health Professions, which is the most comprehensive allied health college in Arkansas with 16 programs.
