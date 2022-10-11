The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Department of Dental Hygiene is offering a free Fall for Smiles clinic Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Freeway Medical Tower, 5800 W. 10th St., Suite 501.
The clinic is for children 3-17 years old. The clinic will offer preventive services such as dental cleanings, examinations, X-ray imaging and fluoride treatments.
