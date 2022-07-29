The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) on Friday began hosting colorectal surgeons to demonstrate robotic surgery in action, as one of 15 designated da Vinci Observation Epicenters nationwide. UAMS is the only hospital in Arkansas designated as an Epicenter. 

Conan Mustain, M.D., a colorectal surgeon who heads UAMS’ robotics steering committee and is the most prolific UAMS provider of robotic surgery, hosted Keith Goldberg, M.D., a general surgeon in the Nashville, Tennessee, area. 

