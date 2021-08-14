For the third year in a row, the ear, nose and throat (ENT) department at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has been ranked among the top 50 nationwide by U.S. News & World Report.
The digital news and information company that is the global leader in quality rankings also recognized UAMS as a Best Hospital for 2021-22 and named five areas as high performing: colon cancer surgery, diabetes, hip replacement, knee replacement and stroke.
UAMS’ ENT program is the only one at any hospital in Arkansas to achieve national ranking status.
“It is an honor to be recognized yet again for our top-notch Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, which year after year remains dedicated to improving the lives of Arkansans by working as a team to share expertise and find innovative solutions,” said UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson, M.D., MBA, and CEO of UAMS Health.
During U.S. News’ evaluation of more than 4,750 medical centers across the country, Ear, Nose & Throat was one of 15 medical specialties ranked. Just 175 of the evaluated hospitals made the rankings in at least one specialty.
John Dornhoffer, M.D., chair of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, applauded his ENT team.
“Our teaching lab is one of the best in the world, and I’m sure that contributes to our ranking,” he said. “We cover all the subspecialties in our field, and our faculty are fellowship-trained and respected for their expertise. They publish textbooks and dozens of peer-reviewed manuscripts each year and lecture internationally. They also consistently receive high marks on patient satisfaction surveys.”
In addition to the specialty ranking, UAMS was ranked No. 1 overall among hospitals in Little Rock, and its colon cancer surgery, diabetes treatment, hip replacement, knee replacement and stroke services were recognized as high performing.
“The skills and professionalism of our doctors, nurses and support staff in many disciplines is no secret at UAMS,” Patterson said.
The annual Best Hospitals rankings, now in their 32nd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.
