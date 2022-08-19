Kali Bonnema was hired recently through a partnership between the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Harps Pharmacy to help people in Faulkner County navigate the health care system.
As an embedded community health worker, Bonnema is available to answer basic health care questions and provide education and resources to the public. Community health workers work within their communities to help the public get the care they need and answer essential health care-related questions, such as when someone should see a doctor, and information about vaccines.
“We are so pleased to work with Kali to provide the people of Faulkner County with a new resource as we enter the next, and hopefully final, stage of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stephanie Kruger, associate director of Community Programs in the UAMS Office of Community Health & Research, said. “We’re also excited to work with Harps Pharmacy and the Faulkner County community as we work to create a better state of health for all people in Arkansas.”
Harps Pharmacy is located at 1120 E. German Lane in Conway, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To contact the pharmacy or Bonnema with health- or vaccine-related questions, call 501-329-3733.
For more information about the UAMS Community Health Worker project, visit nwa.uams.edu/chr/chw. For more information about COVID-19, including resources, mobile vaccine events and education, visit nwa.uams.edu/covid.
