Kali Bonnema was hired recently through a partnership between the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Harps Pharmacy to help people in Faulkner County navigate the health care system.

As an embedded community health worker, Bonnema is available to answer basic health care questions and provide education and resources to the public. Community health workers work within their communities to help the public get the care they need and answer essential health care-related questions, such as when someone should see a doctor, and information about vaccines.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.