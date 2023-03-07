The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ (UAMS) Arkansas Geriatric Education Collaborative (AGEC) and Hendrix College are collaborating to present the program “Understanding Dementia & Alzheimer’s Disease” at 11 a.m. on March 29.
The program will be held in person at Hendrix College’s Worsham Hall, located in the Student Life & Technology Center, near the intersection of Winfield and Harkrider streets in Conway. Visitor parking will be available at the nearby Dawkins Welcome Center. A remote attendance option will be available via Zoom by visiting agec.uams.edu/ community-events.
