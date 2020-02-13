Science Café Little Rock, co-sponsored by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), will hold its next public forum, Mental Health, Burnout and Life Balance, on Feb. 25. Panelists will discuss mental health, stress, job burnout and life balance.
Science Café will be from 7-9 p.m. at Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road. Science Café is a relaxed opportunity for monthly exchanges with various experts. No reservations are needed, but seating is limited. Admission is free.
This month’s panel will include Jordan Thibodeaux, Ph.D., assistant professor, Department of Behavioral Sciences, Arkansas Tech University; Erick Messias, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor, Department of Psychiatry, UAMS College of Medicine; and Don Willis, Ph.D., assistant professor, Department of Sociology, University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Dorothy Graves, associate director for administration of the UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, will moderate the event. Science Café includes a corresponding live radio call-in program, “Science Café Little Rock,” on National Public Radio-affiliate station KUAR FM89. The science talk show, featuring one speaker from the monthly panel of scientists and experts, is aired just prior (6:05-6:30 p.m.) to the live Science Café event. Thibodeaux is this month’s radio guest.
Science Café events are held on the fourth Tuesday of the month, except for July, August and December. Check out the website for more information on monthly speakers and topics at www.sciencecafelr.com. For more information on future Science Café events or to suggest topics and speakers, contact UAMS research liaison and Science Café Director Linda Williams, M.S., at 501-686-7418. To join the listserv and receive news on monthly speakers and events, send an email with “subscribe” in the subject field to sciencecafelr@gmail.com. Science Café was created through interest and partnership of the UAMS Graduate School, Arkansas Biosciences Institute, UAMS Division of Research and Innovation, KUAR-FM 89.1, the Central Arkansas Section of the American Chemical Society and Hibernia Irish Tavern.
